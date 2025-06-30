Deloitte starts 'Summer Vacation Scheme' for university students in Leeds office
Leeds is among 15 Deloitte UK offices to play host to a combined 460 students on paid work experience, which began this week.
Richard Harries, who was promoted to partner in Deloitte’s tax business earlier this month in Leeds, attended the Summer Vacation Scheme in 2009, when he was a student at the University of Liverpool.
He said: “I'm a huge fan of our Summer Vacation Scheme. It's more than just an internship; it provides a lasting impression of our firm's culture and the people who make it thrive.
“I was studying Financial Economics at University of Liverpool at the time, and thanks to the Summer Vacation Scheme I realised how much I enjoyed tax, and I took the opportunities on offer to make the most of my time on the programme. The connections and bonds you make have been instrumental to my success at Deloitte."
Jackie Henry, managing partner for people and purpose at Deloitte, said: “Each year, we see hundreds of bright, talented and motivated young people join our Summer Vacation Scheme and I’m looking forward to seeing the new faces across our offices this summer.”
