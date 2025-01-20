Demand for data and efficiency drive FourJaw growth in challenging manufacturing climate

Growing demand for access to operational data to drive productivity and efficiencies within manufacturing organisations has helped FourJaw Manufacturing Analytics secure more than 70 new customers for its plug-and-play machine monitoring platform in 2024, the company revealed today.

Last year was FourJaw’s best yet for new business. It secured new customers in the UK, Ireland, continental Europe, the USA, and New Zealand, including several multinationals and household names in the food and beverage, construction, aerospace, and automotive industries. Expansion among existing customers also contributed to a 41% increase in the total number of machines monitored using FourJaw’s technologies.

Founded in 2020 as a spinout from the University of Sheffield’s Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre (AMRC), FourJaw is now used worldwide by manufacturers seeking to boost operational improvement and find new sources of competitive advantage. Its technology captures real-time production data, such as utilisation and energy usage, from thousands of machines globally.

By combining this data with operator feedback, FourJaw generates insights to inspire improvements in productivity, operational efficiency, and overall financial and environmental performance. Proactive users of FourJaw technology typically experience productivity gains of 10% to 20% within a year and increase output capacity by up to 30%.

FourJaw Manufacturing Analytics HQ in Sheffield

Chris Iveson, CEO at FourJaw Manufacturing Analytics, comments: “2024 was a challenging year for a lot of manufacturers, which had to contend with economic uncertainty, inflation, high energy costs and skilled worker shortages. Despite those challenges, FourJaw and most of our customers finished the year stronger than ever. We are succeeding by helping manufacturers succeed, transforming productivity and making it possible to digitise and connect any factory environment cost-effectively.”