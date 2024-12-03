Design Tonic awarded contract for fit-out of Gary Neville's No.1 St Michael's Development in Manchester

Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

The building is part of the £400m St Michael’s mixed-use scheme, which is being delivered by former England footballer Gary Neville’s Relentless Developments, and comprises offices, apartments, hotels, shops, a public square, and rooftop restaurant in the heart of Manchester. Design Tonic will be responsible for creating multiple common spaces throughout the £150m, 200,000 sq ft office building, which is spread across nine floors.

Office space at No.1 St Michael’s has already been pre-let to a number of high-profile tenants including US financial firm, S&P Global; international law firms, Pinsent Masons and Hill Dickinson; media company, Channel 4; and global computing firm, Arm. Anthony Kilbride, director of Relentless Developments, said: “No.1 St Michael’s is attracting an extremely high-calibre tenant and we’re committed to providing the highest standards throughout all areas of the building. “This extends to the design and fit out of all shared spaces in order to offer our occupiers an unrivalled experience in functionality and comfort.”