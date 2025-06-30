Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rob Daysley set up his business Designs in 1993 and it has since grown to employ 50 people, providing signage and vehicle livery for the likes of MKM Stadium and Sewell Group Craven Park.

The company also wrapped the open-top bus for Hull Kingston Rovers’ Challenge Cup celebration parade.

Mr Daysley has now appointed signage director Mark Blanchard as managing director but will remain in the business himself as founder with a focus on strategy.

Rob Daysley (left) and Mark Blanchard recording their podcast for colleagues at Designs.

He said Mr Blanchard’s promotion is well-deserved and will help the company progress.

“It’s recognition of Mark’s drive and ambition and that’s what the business needs to take it to the next level. My intention was for someone to make the progress that Mark has. Normally it would have taken two or three years but he’s well ahead of that.”

Mr Blanchard has already played a key part in shaping the company’s progressive culture and in planning the move earlier this year to new premises which are delivering benefits with increased space for better equipment, and cost savings from energy efficiency.

He said: “I had been knocking Rob’s door and telling him if we wanted to grow we couldn’t do it in our existing site. When the right place became available it was just across the road and very short notice - we had to move quickly and we agreed the deal in a week.

“We couldn’t have put the new equipment we needed into the old building, and the move has also pushed us forward on the net zero journey – the roof is covered with about four times as many solar panels has we had before.”

The reshuffle, which was revealed to colleagues in an announcement accompanied by a podcast featuring the pair discussing their plans, will ready the business to push on with new momentum and ideas in a competitive sector.

Mr Daysley said: “This has been thought about and planned for a good couple of years. My thoughts were that with the size the business was reaching it needed a stronger team rather than just one person. I wanted people who had the ability to take the business forward to have that opportunity.

“This August marks 32 years since I began. You want people with energy and ambition who can take things further than I might be able to – and you want them to share in the success of that.