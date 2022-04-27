The plans for the former RAF Church Fenton airfield build on the success of Church Fenton Studios, the largest film studios in Yorkshire and home to ITV’s hit TV show Victoria.

It is one of two major job creating investments at the site, which, once fully developed and occupied will support around 1,800 full-time equivalent jobs.

It is estimated that the schemes would support 211 construction jobs per annum during a minimum five-year build phase.

A Reserved Matters planning application has been submitted to Selby District Council for the first phase of the Create Yorkshire ‘creative hub’, which received outline planning approval in July 2020.

The Reserved Matters applications would deliver two new buildings – providing four new film/TV studios - and a purpose-built office for Create Yorkshire, all dedicated to the creative, digital and media sector.

Whilst not included at the current time, future phases of the Create Yorkshire scheme shall also include space for ancillary services such as cafes and restaurants for visitors and people working on the site.

This project builds on the demand for additional creative space at Church Fenton. The first two series of Victoria were filmed at Church Fenton, along with other recent TV productions including series two of the BBC’s Gentleman Jack.

The former RAF Church Fenton has been brought back to life by Yorkshire family-run Makins with a mix of media, food and beverage, construction, and aviation businesses at the site.

A second major investment is to deliver a new facility for BCA, the digital business-to-business used vehicle marketplace across the UK and Europe supported by its own in-house fulfilment and logistics services.

BCA is seeking planning approval to utilise two existing buildings and a further purpose-built 3,025 sq. m arrival building and 7,000 sq. m production hub. New dedicated car parking space would also be provided. Motor vehicles would be prepared and stored on-site.

If approved, BCA could deliver hundreds of jobs at Church Fenton, ranging from high skilled engineering jobs to a variety of roles related to the overall running of BCA’s operation, including apprenticeships for local young people.

These proposals across the Church Fenton site would include an extensive package of soft landscaping which would reduce visual impact and improve place making across the site.

The Create Yorkshire and BCA schemes have been prepared and submitted by Pegasus Group, Alan Wood and Partners, BWB and WEL.

Chris Makin, founder of Makins, inset, said: “We are very proud of what we have achieved since purchasing the Church Fenton site in 2014, helping to create a large number of jobs along the way.

“These two projects are a significant milestone which would deliver a multi-million-pound investment in the North Yorkshire economy as well as hundreds of jobs with many opportunities for local people.