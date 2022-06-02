Yorkshire Housing and Legal & General are delivering 31 affordable homes in Selby, North Yorkshire.

The two- and three-bedroom homes will be offered for shared ownership and affordable rent as part of a £5.5 million deal.

A spokesman said: "Twenty homes sold off plan in a matter of weeks after Yorkshire Housing released them for sale, this is a a sign that house buyers are looking at energy ratings and sustainability amid the cost-of-living crisis."

Andy Gamble, Executive Director of Growth and Assets at Yorkshire Housing, and Rosie Toogood, CEO, Legal & General Modular Homes.

"The site at Portholme Road is Legal & General Modular Homes’ flagship development made up of 102 modular two- and three-bedroom homes as well as one- and two-bedroom apartments."

Legal & General’s modular housing factory in Yorkshire is the largest in the UK. With the capacity to produce 3000 homes each year, it employs 600 people and operates an academy for apprentice’s factory workers.

Rosie Toogood, CEO, Legal & General Modular Homes, said: ”We are pleased to be partnering with likeminded housing associations such as Yorkshire Housing who want to create high quality sustainable homes and communities for its residents."

Andy Gamble, Executive Director of Growth and Assets at Yorkshire Housing, added: “Yorkshire Housing own and manage almost 20,000 homes across Yorkshire and with plans to build another 8,000 homes by 2030 we are keen to explore innovative ways to provide much needed affordable housing.