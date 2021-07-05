Development underway at Pensana's rare earth processing plant at Hull

Saltend

The Saltend plant would be the first major rare earth separation facility to be constructed in over a decade and the first to be located in a freeport.

The final tax and customs regimes for the Humber Freeport, one of Europe’s busiest ports, are being finalised but are expected to take the form of an economic enterprise zone providing a combination of benefits, enabling the rapid development of the project and frictionless trade with European and international customers.

The moves comes after owners Pensana announced that a recent £15 million premium equity raise which was strongly supported by the company’s major shareholders.

Pensana is aiming to establish Saltend as an attractive alternative to mining houses who may otherwise be limited to selling their products to China, having designed the facility to be easily adapted to cater for a range of rare earth feedstocks.

Paul Atherley, Chairman of Pensana, said: “Demands for more secure and responsible supply chains, higher prices on carbon, and policies such as the border carbon adjustments are setting the stage for greater transparency and traceability in minerals and metals - enablers of the global energy transition.

The Humber is already the UK’s busiest port complex the freeport status with its customs and tax incentives aimed at levelling up provides the opportunity to establish the world’s first rare earth processing hub within an economic enterprise zone, with the benefits of frictionless trade with Europe and the rest of the world.