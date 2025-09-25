Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Doncaster-based firm posted reported profit before tax of £32.9m for the year ending June 30, up from a loss of £1.7m last year, while revenues lifted 4.4 per cent from £987m to £1.03bn.

The firm said that both its DFS and Sofology brands had gained market share during the period.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tim Stacey, group chief executive officer at DFS, said the positive results had come at a difficult time for the sector. He said: "The market demand drivers for the upholstery sector remain delicately balanced.

DFS has seen its profits rebound despite what the company described as a “subdued market”. Photo: Nicholas.T.Ansell/PA Wire

"Consumer confidence remains below the long-term average and inflation remains elevated, but housing transactions have been recovering, consumer savings levels are relatively high and interest rates look set to fall.

"Given the market share gains that we have made in the last few years, the recovery in our gross margins and the significant reduction in our cost base, despite inflation, I am optimistic about the future.

“We will continue to focus on what we can control and, even in a subdued market, we expect to grow our profit before tax in FY26 and further strengthen our balance sheet.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DFS said it had achieved cost savings of £25.5m during the period, meaning it had now surpassed its target of £50m annual savings a year ahead of expectations.

The firm said its savings had resulted in part from “improving the efficiency” of operations in its retail and customer service teams.

The company added that it also has a “line of sight” to additional cost savings that it expects to partially offset any future inflationary headwinds.

DFS said that due to “continuing economic uncertainty”, it would not be proposing a final dividend. A statement from the firm said: “At the time of the interim results in March, the Board confirmed that due to the ongoing economic headwinds and the Group's net debt position being outside our target range it would not approve the payment of an interim ordinary dividend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Given the continuing economic uncertainty, the Board has concluded that to build further resilience the focus should be on further reducing net debt and has therefore concluded that it would not be appropriate to propose a final dividend.”

DFS posted net debt of £107.0m in its most recent results, a reduction from £164.8m the year prior.

On the latest results, Mr Stacey added: "I believe that our customer proposition has never been in better shape and that all elements of our vertically integrated business model are working efficiently and effectively, leading to record net promoter scores.

“Through focusing on what we can control and executing our strategy we have grown profits and cash flows in a weak market environment.