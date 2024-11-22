DFS Furniture reports progress on reducing its cost base

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

DFS, which has grown from a single store near Doncaster to become a major retailer which employs more than 5,000 staff, also revealed that it had hired an interim chief financial officer.

In a trading update in advance of its Annual General Meeting, DFS said: “As announced at our full year FY24 (full year) results on September 25 2024 we noted an improvement in trading performance in the final quarter of the period with year on year growth in our order intake.

"This trend has continued into the current financial year, with order intake remaining in growth over the first 20 weeks of the period, inline with our expectations.”

DFS Furniture has provided a trading update in advance of its Annual General Meeting. (Photo by Nicholas.T.Ansell/PA Wire)

The statement added: "In addition, the progress made on reducing our cost base through FY24 has also continued through the current financial year to date.

“We will provide further details on group performance at the post close announcement on January 17 2025.”

It said Marie Wall will be joining the business as interim chief financial officer on December 2 2024 and will report into chief executive officer, Tim Stacey.

The statement said: “Marie has previously held senior finance roles at Imperial Brands, Wolseley and Dixons Carphone.

“Following the announcement on October 17 2024, DFS confirms that John Fallon will step down from the board and will leave the business on January 17 2025, ensuring a thorough handover to Marie.”

Steve Johnson, the group chairman, said, "Marie's experience and skills make her ideally suited to take on the role of Interim CFO, I am delighted Marie has agreed to join DFS at this key moment for the group."

Tim Stacey, the CEO, said "I am very pleased to welcome Marie to our Group.

"She is a strong addition to our leadership team bringing with her a wealth of financial leadership experience, as we pursue our growth strategy."

In September, DFS revealed it had been hit by Red Sea shipping delays and higher interest rates.

At the time, the sofa specialist said sales were significantly down year-on-year due to “exceptionally low market demand”.

It told shareholders that revenues dropped by 9.3% to £987.1 million for the year to June 30, compared with the previous year.

It said that delays to shipments due to cross the Red Sea – which have been redirected below the foot of Africa due to attacks on ships by Houthi rebels in the region – were partly to blame.

The sales fall also came as shoppers held back spending on big ticket items in the face of the surge in the cost of living and higher mortgage and rental costs.