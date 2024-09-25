DFS sees revenues fall after being hit by Red Sea shipping delays and higher interest rates

The sofa specialist said sales were significantly down year-on-year due to “exceptionally low market demand”.

It told shareholders that revenues dropped by 9.3 per cent to £987.1m for the year to June 30, compared with the previous year.

As a result, the group slid to a £1.7m pre-tax loss for the year, compared with a £29.7m pre-tax profit in the previous year.

Furniture retailer DFS has tumbled to a loss for the past year after it was hit by Red Sea shipping delays and higher interest rates. (Photo by Nicholas.T.Ansell/PA Wire)

Tim Stacey, Group Chief Executive Officer said: "I want to sincerely thank all our colleagues for their enthusiasm and continued commitment to delivering a great service to our customers in what has been a very challenging period for the group given the market conditions.

“Despite the challenges that the business has seen, we are optimistic for the future and see signs that market growth could soon return.

"We expect recent improvements in housing transaction data and strengthening consumer balance sheets to lead to increased upholstery market demand across the FY25 (2025) financial year.

"In addition, thanks to the success we have had growing our gross margin and improving our operational efficiency we expect to deliver profits in line with market consensus, weighted to the second half.

He added: “It is clear that the upholstery market has a long road to recovery given the 20 per cent decline on pre-pandemic levels that we have seen.

"Despite the challenges we have faced, we remain confident that the business is well positioned to capitalise on market recovery.

"Given our strong market leadership position, the operational leverage in the business, our well invested asset base and negative working capital cycle we expect to deliver strong returns for our shareholders."

Commenting on the results, Julie Palmer, a partner at Begbies Traynor, said: “DFS's results today are evidence of a company that has suffered through an exceptionally tough year, with gross sales and revenue taking a hit after the retailer experienced the lowest demand on record, supply chain disruption in the Red Sea and persistent economic headwinds.

“Despite these obstacles, DFS was able to partially mitigate the downturn through gross margin improvements and operating cost efficiencies, demonstrating the retailer’s capacity for resilience and adaptability.

“While consumer confidence remains shaky, there is also cautious optimism that demand will recover, bolstered by recent housing market improvements and growth in real household disposable income. When that happens, DFS looks to be well-placed to capitalise on the recovery as big-ticket sales come back into vogue.

“Following a series of profit warnings prior to these results, investors will be looking for any signs of a reversal in fortunes, especially given the company's strategic cost savings and operational enhancements.

