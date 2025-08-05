Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It came as the group, which also makes Johnnie Walker whisky and Gordon’s gin, saw net sales edge marginally lower amid weaker consumer demand for some spirits as younger people continue to moderate their drinking habits.

The London-listed spirits giant said it is seeking to secure £625m in cost savings, increasing from a previous target of £500m savings.

Nik Jhangiani, interim boss of the firm, said the savings plan is “not about job cuts” but added that “there will be some” as a result. He stressed that the group could still increase its overall workforce.

Guinness maker Diageo is to extend cost saving plans after revealing a slump in profits following a “challenging year” which saw its former boss leave. (Photo by Jeff Moore/PA) Wire

Diageo said it expects to secure these savings over the next three years from advertising and promotion efficiencies, reduced overheads and supply chain improvements.

The increased savings plans come amid a period of upheaval at the group after the departure of its previous boss last month.

Debra Crew stepped down as chief executive with “immediate effect” and by “mutual agreement”, following a recent decline in Diageo’s share value.

Tariffs, cautious consumer demand and increased cost pressures have weighed on businesses across the drinks industry.

On Tuesday, Diageo reported that net sales dipped 0.1 per cent to $20.2bn for the year, although organic sales grew by 1.7 per cent.

It said the drop in net sales was driven by unfavourable currency rates and changes to its brand portfolio.

In Europe, Diageo reported that net sales were up 0.4 per cent, with a 6.7 per cent rise in Great Britain, despite a decline in the volume of sales.

It said stronger sales in Britain were driven by the continued strong demand for Guinness, although this was held back by “supply constraints” which saw some pubs run short of Guinness earlier this year.

The firm revealed that operating profits fell 27.8 per cent to $4.33bn (£3.3bn) in the year to June 30.

Mr Jhangiani said: “While macroeconomic uncertainty and the resulting pressure on consumers continues to weigh on the spirits sector, we believe in the attractive long-term fundamentals of our industry and in our ability to continue to outperform as the TBA (total beverage alcohol) landscape evolves.

“We are focused on what we can manage and control and executing at pace.

“The board and management are committed to delivering improved financial performance and stronger shareholder returns on a sustained basis.”

Richard Hunter, Head of Markets at interactive investor, commented: “Investors have found Diageo’s recent performance difficult to swallow, and these results underline the scale of the challenges ahead.

"That being said, there are emerging glimmers of hope given the reach and power of the group’s brand portfolio.”

It remains to be seen whether the concerns overhanging the sector as a whole are cyclical or societal, said Mr Hunter.

