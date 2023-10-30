Diamik Glass: Leeds company to turn 360 old windows from London office building into worktops

A Leeds company has taken delivery of three tonnes of old glass windows from an office building to transform them into worktops at the same location.

Diamik Glass has been commissioned for the project at The Waterman building, in London, which is undergoing extensive renovation work.

The building’s office units, spanning 70,000 square feet, are being redeveloped into a modern space that reduces the carbon footprint of the building and has an extensive sustainability commitment.

The glass, removed from 360 windows which were no longer fit for purpose, has been shipped to Leeds and are set to be replaced with double glazed units to reduce unnecessary heat loss.

The old windows arrive in Leeds to be repurposed.

Instead of condemning the waste glass to landfill, the project will ensure that the material fulfills a new purpose by being transformed into ecorok – a product by Diamik Glass that repurposes waste glass to create modern, luxury surfaces.

The surfaces created from the glass will then be installed in the tea points and worktop spaces.

Michael Pickup, Managing Director at Diamik Glass, said: “We’re thrilled to receive the glass from The Waterman’s previous windows.

"This is a great opportunity for us to manufacture a unique product that gives back to the original building in a very exciting renovation project.