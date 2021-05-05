Digital agency aims to double size of workforce with office move to Hull’s Old Town

Mike Ellis, founder of 43 Clicks North.

43 Clicks North has moved to newly-refurbished offices in Hull’s Old Town, which it hopes will be a home-from-home for employees.

Developer Jenneson-Thompson combined two buildings in Bishop Lane to create new office space for small-and-medium-sized businesses.

Mike Ellis, founder of 43 Clicks North said his need was for an office which will provide a platform to double the size of his workforce of 17 and to support the relaunch of the DigiHull partnership set up with other agencies in the city.

He said: “Most businesses these days go for open plan but we wanted to create a home from home. Every room in the building has its own personality – different colours and different décor, tub seats and neon logos.

“We don’t want people to feel like they are sitting at home because they have been doing that for the past year. We’ve created a space where people feel like they belong.”

He added: “The way we have been operating with flexible working policies gave us an easy transition into the new building. The main thing we have learned during the last year is the importance of having an office where people can come in and bounce ideas off each other, but the main purpose of being here is so people don’t have to choose between a career or a lifestyle. We want them to have both.”

