Digital agency twentysix in Leeds gets visit from Bosnian delegation

A digital agency was chosen to provide its expertise in digital strategy and delivery to a delegation of government officials from Bosnia and Herzegovina touring the UK.

Leeds-based twentysix was selected alongside other UK institutions involved in UK Government digital transformation as part of a Fellowship programme organised by the British Embassy in Sarajevo. Some of the institutions included the Foreign and Commonwealth office, Government Digital Service, Leeds University and Leeds City Council to advise on digital transformations for the different levels of government in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

The agency hosted the delegation of 24 senior decision makers from different government institutions from Bosnia and Herzegovina.

It has an in-house team of 150 digital specialists working across offices in London, Leeds, New York and Hong Kong. Providing online marketing services, the company works with clients across all digital disciplines including website builds and development, social media, SEO and content marketing.

One of the main objectives of the programme was for the delegation to learn about different digital transformation strategies, and ways of improving engagement with the public, prior to them updating their government platforms from analogue to digital.

The session covered digital transformation including data, user centred design and platform strategy. This aimed to inspire the delegates to deliver better leadership as the country continues its digital transition.

Beginning the day with an overview of the world in digital in 2019, experts from twentysix gave talks about their approach to digital, examples of their work on digital vision and communications in the public sector.

Joel Spence, chief growth officer, said: “We were honoured to welcome delegates from the governments of Bosnia and Herzegovina to twentysix. This was a fantastic opportunity for us to showcase our talent and innovative digital practises we use regularly to achieve award-winning results for our clients.

“The day was a great success and we hope the delegation from Bosnia and Herzegovina enjoyed their time in Leeds and are successful in their digital transformation and engaging with the public online.”