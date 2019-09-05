Digital agency works to reverse the brain drain

AN expanding digital agency has revealed plans to encourage the retention of local tech talent by building partnerships.

43 Clicks North, which recently moved into The Deep Business Centre in Hull, has assembled a team of people from Hull who had been lured to Leeds to build their digital marketing careers. Now managing director Mike Ellis is working with other agencies to stop the brain drain.

He said: “We want to help build a talent pool in Hull and encourage people to stay here and not head off to Leeds. We aim to make sure we can pay good salaries because there are some good people around. and we want to offer them opportunities”

Mr Ellis drew on his squad number from his days playing rugby league with Gateshead Thunder for the name of the business. He launched the firm from his home in Hull in 2017 after working with a major agency in Leeds.

As the business expanded to a hot desk in Hessle and then an office near the city centre, Mr Ellis recruited four members of staff who were tired of the M62 commute.

The five moved into The Deep and are already planning their first event - DigiHull - featuring Hull-based agencies Superfly and Diony and a pay-per-click specialist from Journey Further agency.

Mr Ellis said: “The main reasons we came here are it is financially viable and a much better location. It puts us at the centre of the businesses that we want to work with. By being in here we will have more conversations with the companies who are growing in Hull and who need support from a digital point of view and the event on 1 October will build on that process.”

He added: “A lot of businesses don’t understand enough about how digital technology works and how it can help them. We want to break it down to basics and show them simple changes they can make – our mission statement is to bridge the gap between big agencies and small businesses.

“The digital sector is improving. It’s a fun and exciting sector to be in and we want to provide more job opportunities. There is a lot more talent in Hull than people realise and there is a need to educate people about what is available locally.”

To find out more information about 43 Click North’s DigiHull event on October 1, visit www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/digihull-tickets-71354712867