Digital marketing agency in Doncaster creating jobs as it aims to double in size

Doncaster-based LoudCrowd specialises in search engine optimisation, web design and development, branding and strategy and graphic design.

The business has grown from a staff of two to a team of nine in the last two years alone. The plan is now for LoudCrowd to more than double in size in the next 24 months to form a team of 20.

David Johnson, who launched the business in 2016, said: “I have seen Doncaster businesses get to a certain size and then stop developing but our aim is to keep going and keep growing as we establish a network of business support that extends well beyond both Doncaster and South Yorkshire.

The LoudCrowd team.

“We want to double our size by 2024 and I can see no reason why that could not happen.

“We have reached a level now where we can start to provide our own training - in fact, we are currently in the process of creating our own training programme, aimed at advancing the skills we already have within the team.”

The aim is to use the that training programme to begin recruiting in Doncaster.