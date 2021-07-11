Digital marketing agency Mediaworks to create 20 new jobs in Leeds

Mediaworks Leeds directors.

The team, which launched as part of the 150-strong North East-headquartered digital marketing agency Mediaworks at the start of 2020, has recently added Johnson & Johnson, First Direct, United Utilities and Lil-Lets to its ever-growing portfolio.

The Leeds office primarily focuses on brand strategy and experience, campaigns, and social engagement services.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mediaworks Leeds is looking to more than double its head count from the current 20 members.

A recruitment drive for creative talent is being developed through a graduate scheme on the strength of close links with local universities and colleges, Mediaworks says.

Gill Ball, managing partner at Mediaworks Leeds, said: “We want to nurture our existing relationships with university and college contacts in and around the region to find exciting new talent.

“This is a vital part of Mediaworks Leeds’ vision and our pursuit to unearth the best creative minds to help drive growth for the brands we partner with.

“Our rapid growth means we’re also on the search for bigger premises in the city – it’s a significant step in laying the foundations for a very exciting future for Mediaworks here in Leeds.”

The agency, which has offices in Newcastle, Edinburgh, and London, expanded into Leeds last year and recently announced an expansion of its operations in Scotland, adding five more members to the team in its new Edinburgh office.

The Leeds operation was originally opened after Mediaworks teamed up with experienced former agency directors. Over the first year it has worked with the likes of York St John University and Dowsing & Reynolds.

Brett Jacobson, CEO and founder of Mediaworks, said: “The Leeds team has supercharged its growth over the past year, working with some of the UK’s top household names. Its quality brand and creative strategy work has proven an invaluable addition to our current service offering.”

---

Support The Yorkshire Post and become a subscriber today.

Your subscription will help us to continue to bring quality news to the people of Yorkshire. In return, you'll see fewer ads on site, get free access to our app and receive exclusive members-only offers.

So, please - if you can - pay for our work. Just £5 per month is the starting point. If you think that which we are trying to achieve is worth more, you can pay us what you think we are worth. By doing so, you will be investing in something that is becoming increasingly rare. Independent journalism that cares less about right and left and more about right and wrong. Journalism you can trust.

Thank you