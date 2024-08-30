The latest recruits bring over 40 years of experience to the Leeds-based firm.

Claire Acum, who has 25 years of industry experience, joined the team as the new associate director of digital strategy. Having spent most of her career on the agency side, she recently led digital marketing at Hull-based safety products and services company Arco.

She said: "Joining Modo25 is giving me the chance to consolidate everything I have learnt over the years. I’m enjoying being part of a young company with exciting things ahead. I love being part of a great culture and tight-knit team."

Katie Sims, left, Claire Acum and Sam Pierce who are three of the four new recruits at digital marketing agency Modo25.

In addition, Chris Jones has been appointed as senior business development manager. He brings 12 years of experience in the industry, having held roles at SaaS companies like Attraqt PLC, Contentsquare, Proximity, and most recently, Apply Digital, a digital transformation agency. He has collaborated with clients such as Puma, Selfridges, and Specsavers.

Meanwhile, Sam Pierce has joined the agency as a senior performance marketing executive and Katie Sims was recruited as SEO executive.

John Readman, founder and CEO of Modo25, said: “We're excited to welcome Claire, Chris, Sam, and Katie to the Modo25 team. Each brings a unique set of skills and a passion for innovation that aligns perfectly with our mission to be at the forefront of digital marketing.

“Their experience and fresh perspectives will be invaluable as we continue to grow and push the boundaries of what's possible for our clients. These hires reflect our commitment to building a world-class team that’s dedicated to delivering exceptional results.”