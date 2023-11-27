Digital sector celebrates completion of Hull’s @TheDock technology campus

A waterfront site has provided a major economic boost for Hull after being transformed into a base for fast-growing technology businesses.

Ten years of development has culminated in the opening of the final building to complete Hull’s £22m @TheDock tech campus.

Business leaders, politicians and members of the @TheDock technology community came together to celebrate a decade of regeneration at the once-derelict site.

A spokesman said: “@TheDock has become the focal point and flagship for Hull’s tech sector, bringing a previously fragmented community together, and has been the catalyst for the growth of dozens of digital businesses and creation of hundreds of highly-skilled jobs.

“At the same time, @TheDock has played a major role in the transformation of Hull’s Fruit Market into a thriving urban village, which is now home to hundreds of residents and independent shops, restaurants, bars and galleries.”

The development has been led by regeneration specialist Wykeland Group and was kick-started by the opening of the flagship Centre for Digital Innovation (C4DI).

Wykeland Managing Director, Dominic Gibbons, said: “The opening of the final @TheDock building completes a story of sustained investment and development, which has seen a derelict site transformed into a hub of innovation and collaboration.

“When we first began this project, the tech community in Hull was disparate. We wanted to create a place where tech specialists could come together and spark ideas, to help traditional businesses embrace technological change and drive economic growth.