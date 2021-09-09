Dillon honoured as Yorkshire Property Awards raise £263,640 for Variety

Paula Dillon accepting the lifetime award at the Yorkshire Property Awards. Credit: Tim Hardy Photography

The former Womble Bond Dickinson partner and current non-executive director at Palace Capital was honoured with the Lifetime Award at the gala event, organised by Variety, the Children’s Charity.

Held at Harrogate’s Rudding Park Hotel, the event raised £263,640 for Variety to support the work it does in helping some of the most disadvantaged children in Yorkshire.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Accepting the award Ms Dillon thanked the region’s property sector and paid tribute to the work Variety does.

Credit: Tim Hardy Photography

The event also celebrated the cream of Yorkshire’s property industry.

The Industrial Deal of the Year Award was won by Wakefield Hub/Phoenix while the Investment Deal of the Year went to the sale of Minerva House on East Parade in Leeds.

The Office Deal of the Year was taken by the pre-let at Thorpe Park to Lowell while the Constructing Excellence Award was given to the Hudson Quarter development in York.

The ESG award was won by Keyland Development’s Valuation Model and the Rising Star Award was given to Fox Lloyd Jones’ Nick Salkeld.

Meanwhile the Game Changer awards were given to The Junction in Leeds, Hudson Quarter in York and Treadmills in Northallerton.

Charlotte Farrington, Variety’s regional development director for Yorkshire, paid tribute to businesses and individuals who supported the charity during the pandemic.

She said: “Variety is a very different organisation since the pandemic but the Yorkshire property sector has continued to give generously and make a real difference to children’s lives.