Direct Line to cut 550 jobs under cost-cutting plans to create leaner operating model

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The group said it is consulting on the cuts as it seeks to save £50 million in 2025, although it stressed some of the role reductions will include vacancies no longer being filled.

Direct Line said it comes as its “drive to create a leaner and more efficient operating model is advancing”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The cuts were announced in a trading update showing the group lost yet more motor insurance customers over the third quarter, with policyholders for its own-brand cover down 11 per cent year on year at 3.05 million.

Direct Line Group has revealed plans to axe around 550 jobs as it looks to cut costs amid a turnaround at the insurer. (Photo by Victoria Jones/PA Wire)

In a statement to accompany the third quarter trading update, Adam Winslow, chief executive of Direct Line Group, commented: "We delivered double-digit premium growth year on year in motor, home and commercial direct.

"However, we are in the early stages of a significant turnaround and our Q3 (third quarter) trading is not yet fully reflective of the actions we have taken.

He added: “In Motor, trading conditions have been challenging although we continued to grow policy count on price comparison websites ("PCW") and have worked at pace on the launch of the Direct Line brand in this channel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We are making good progress against our gross cost savings target, with around £50 million expected to be delivered in 2025 from improvements in procurement, technology rationalisation and simplifying our operating model.

"I'm pleased with the strategic and operational progress we are making across the business.

"I'm delighted that Jane Poole recently joined as CFO (chief financial officer) and is already focused on reviewing our financial strategies, policies and controls. In total we have hired eight new executive leadership team members, six of whom have already started.

"This reinforced and refreshed team will help us unlock the potential of DLG and deliver the strategy we set out at the capital markets day in July.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He continued: "We believe the steps we are taking will position the company for enhanced profitability and growth as we build on our strong foundations to become the customers’ insurer of choice."

In the update, Direct Line Group said: “In motor, trading conditions were competitive in Q3 and we remained disciplined in both pricing and risk selection.

"We experienced a higher level of large bodily injury claims in Q3, with experience in H1 (the first half) and Q4 (the fourth quarter) to date in line with expectations.”

Direct Line Group said Green Flag recently signed two new contracts, including a collaboration with Apple, becoming the only UK breakdown brand to offer rescue services as part of Apple's roadside assistance via satellite.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Commenting on outlook, the group said: “We continue to target 7 per cent to 10 per cent compound annual growth ("CAGR") in gross written premium and associated fees between 2023 and 2026 in non-motor, and we reiterate our net insurance margin target for ongoing operations, normalised for event weather, of 13 per cent in 2026.”

In September, Direct Line Group announced lower-than-expected half-year profits. The firm returned to a pre-tax profit, with a surplus of £61.6m for the six months to June 30, against losses of £76.3m a year ago.