The group, which employs 3,000 people in Yorkshire across its Direct Line, Churchill and Green Flag brands, is launching a number of new products specifically designed for price comparison websites.

The products will contain different cover levels and features to the Direct Line motor insurance offering available to customers who purchase their cover directly from the insurer.

Direct Line’s latest move aims to increase the visibility of its products and comes as chief executive Adam Winslow launched his first strategy review.

He said he had “rigorously reviewed our business, and listened carefully to investors, customers, and employees” on where it should go.

The group plans to focus on its motor, home, commercial insurance lines, and breakdown services, and exit or stop investing in other areas such as travel and pet insurance.

Earlier this year, Direct Line revealed that it shed more than 430,000 motor insurance customers after hiking the cost of cover by nearly 40 per cent.

Mr Winslow said: “We are thrilled to launch Direct Line branded insurance products on price comparison websites, reinforcing our ambition to be the insurer of choice for customers. This marks a new chapter in our mission to make insurance simple and accessible for everyone.

"Our presence on these platforms, alongside our powerful direct sales offering, will enable us to reach even more customers as we deliver the trusted protection and service that Direct Line is renowned for.

"Putting our strongest brand, Direct Line, on price comparison websites where we know there is a receptive audience will see Direct Line shaking up the motor insurance market once again.”

In May, Direct Line posted a steep year-on-year drop in the number of direct own-brand motor policies, down 434,000 to 3.2m in its first quarter trading update.

It followed a 35 per cent surge year-on-year in the cost of motor insurance to £599 on average, with existing customers facing a 38 per cent jump to £515.

The group - which was recently the subject of an ill-fated £3.1bn takeover attempt by Belgian rival Ageas - saw a 1.8 per cent drop in overall in-force policies to 9.3m in the first quarter of 2024.

Direct Line had said the approach was "uncertain, unattractive, and that it significantly undervalues" the firm.

In its May update, the insurer said it was confident that it could deliver on its aim to cut annual savings by £100m.

But it said weather-related claims landed it with a bill of around £33m in the first quarter.

Direct Line has suffered a turbulent time since the start of 2023, with former boss Penny James stepping down in January last year in the wake of a profit warning and move to scrap its shareholder dividend.