Director to lead drive for carbon-free cluster on Humber

A spokesman said Mr Oxley will refine and deliver the HEB’s strategy to transform the region into a decarbonised industrial cluster.

The spokesman added: “Last September, the HEB launched a report, Delivering the Vision, which demonstrated that with the right Government support, decarbonising the Humber could unlock £15bn in private sector investment for the region and create tens of thousands of high-skilled jobs, protect UK energy security and help the country meet its ambitious climate targets.

“Jonathan continues in his role as a Senior Manager in the CBI’s Net Zero team, but will be seconded from the CBI to the HEB for up to two days a week.

The Humber Energy Board Ltd (HEB Ltd), the organisation working to decarbonise the UK’s most carbon intensive region, has announced the appointment of Jonathan Oxley as its first Executive Director. (Photo by David Lee Photography Ltd)

"He also continues in his role as a Commissioner on the Yorkshire and Humber Climate Commission.”

Mr Oxley has worked in senior roles in the energy sector with BP and the World Energy Council.

He has also worked in the public sector, including leading the work to develop a roadmap to decarbonise Humber industry.

Mr Oxley, said: “I am delighted to be joining the Humber Energy Board as its first Executive Director.

"The Humber is the biggest decarbonisation opportunity in the UK, and I look forward to continuing to play my part in helping protect and enhance our regional industry, whilst reducing the associated emissions.

“I am pleased to have the chance to work with partners across the Humber in business, academia and local government, to refine and deliver our strategy for its transformation. This could catalyse multi-billion pound investment in the region, create tens of thousands of jobs, help keep the country’s lights on and accelerate the UK’s net zero ambitions.”

Richard Gwilliam, Chair of the Humber Energy Board, commented: “2025 will be a key year for the HEB and we are delighted that Jonathan has accepted the Executive Director role.

"Jonathan has the skill and experience needed to take the organisation into its next chapter, develop and deliver our strategy and ensure that we can seize the opportunity to decarbonise the Humber and transform the region into a thriving net zero cluster.”

A spokesman said: “The appointment of Jonathan as the first paid role for the HEB is a significant moment for the organisation, and is part of its work to develop the structures, governance and processes required for it to be able to deliver on its mission.

“It follows on from the HEB appointing eight board directors from Humber based companies including ABP, Centrica, Drax, Harbour Energy, Phillips 66, RWE, SSE and VPI.”

"The HEB and its members have created a clear plan to decarbonise the region’s industrial asset base and further maximise the opportunity for offshore wind helping to power and fuel the country while reducing carbon emissions.”