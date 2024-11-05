‘Disappointing’ October for retailers as rising energy bills and pre-budget uncertainty ‘spook’ consumers

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Total UK retail sales were up 0.6 per cent year-on-year last month against a 2.6 per cent increase last October, according to the British Retail Consortium (BRC)-KPMG Retail Sales Monitor.

Food sales also experienced a lacklustre month, up 2.9 per cent year-on-year compared with growth of 7.9 per cent last October, and below the 12-month average growth of 4.1 per cent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sales of products other than food were down 0.1 per cent year-on-year over the three months to October, against a decline of 1 per cent last October, and a slight improvement on the 12-month average fall of 1.6 per cent.

Retailers suffered a "disappointing" October after pre-Budget uncertainty coupled with rising energy bills "spooked" consumers, figures suggest. Total UK retail sales were up 0.6 per cent year-on-year last month against a 2.6 per cent increase last October, according to the British Retail Consortium (BRC)-KPMG Retail Sales Monitor. Photo Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

Fashion sales took the biggest hit as the mild weather delayed winter purchases, but health and beauty sales remained buoyant, boosted by beauty advent calendars “flying off the shelves”, the BRC said.

BRC chief executive Helen Dickinson said: “After a good start to autumn, October’s sales growth was disappointing.

“This was part driven by half-term falling a week later this year, depressing the October figures, and November sales will likely see more of a boost.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Uncertainty during the run-up to the Budget, coupled with rising energy bills, also spooked some consumers.

“After a painful Budget for retailers, the hope is it will be less painful for households in the immediate-term and consumer appetite will pick up in time for the Black Friday sales and festive season.

“Retailers must now grapple with over £5 billion of new costs announced by the Chancellor, including in employer national insurance, business rates and the uplift in the national living wage.

“Managing this will hold back investment and growth in the short-term, while further squeezing already low margins and risking inflation.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Linda Ellett, UK head of retail and leisure consumer markets at KPMG, said: “Speculation about the impact of the Budget, a holding back of demand until Black Friday promotions, and a later half-term break all impacted retail sales data over the last month.

“With clarity now provided by the Budget and many households escaping paying increased tax from their wages, retailers will be hoping for an upturn in consumer confidence and spending. Any positivity from retailers though will of course be dampened given the increased employment costs that they face.”

Meanwhile, separate figures from Barclays shows consumer card spending grew 0.7 per cent year-on-year in October, a fall from September’s 1.2 per cent increase.