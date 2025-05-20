Disruptive Law Firm ALT Legal Expands its Team

ALT Legal, known for its commitment to innovation and its modern, subscription led and client-focused approach, has hired two new recruits.

The firm is disrupting the legal industry, shrugging off the legal sector’s perceived ‘stuffiness.’

ALT Legal’s growing presence in the legal sector is thanks to its flexible subscription fee model, which has seen a 75% growth in the first quarter of 2025 compared to last year, with a projected 130% increase across the course of the year.

Lisa Hyndman spent two decades at Eversheds specialising in commercial property, and will head up ALT Legal’s commercial property team.

Caroline Broad, who is skilled in the field of governance, compliance, and business operations, takes on a new role of Operations and Business Development Manager at ALT Legal. Caroline has expansive experience working in the legal industry and ESG.

Based in Wetherby, ALT Legal has grown to a team of 15 lawyers, servicing over 500 clients since 2021, including The Yorkshire Wildlife Park, Hippo Digital, Glean, Eventum Orthopaedics and The Data Refinery.

Founded by Richard Turner and Rob Ashall, ALT Legal remains committed to creating a 21st century law firm. Their aim is to draw back the curtain on what has often seemed a rather uptight, stuffy, and often baffling profession and remove the barriers that usually stop businesses taking legal advice.

ALT prides itself on its no-drama, no-egos approach, focusing on providing clear, practical friendly advice to businesses. They work with SMEs and high growth businesses, with turnovers up to c£50m offering monthly subscriptions and fixed price projects. ALT also provides outsourcing support to in-house legal teams.

Since 2021, Anna Ashford, Head of ALT Legal, has led the day-to-day operations. Her prominence on LinkedIn has brought the firm a legion of loyal followers who appreciate the firm’s alternative approach.

Anna, said: “The growth of the staff team and our subscription model reflects our desire to prioritise putting skilled, warm, approachable human beings at the forefront of our offer. Although we use tech to drive efficiency, important human interactions, discussions, and problem solving are at the heart of what our clients value.”

Caroline Broad will implement new systems and tech across the business to improve the client experience, as well as actively build on ALT Legal’s presence in the business community. She will be based in Wetherby and Leeds securing clients in high growth sectors, including, tech, healthcare, manufacturing, and professional services.

Caroline said: “It’s exciting to join a firm with a subscription model that gives breathing space to build genuine client relationships, so we can work with clients to help grow their business without them worrying about unexpected bills. We can work deeply on client work, not just on legal aspects, but helping with succession planning and really getting immersed into a client’s world.”

The founders insist that there is space for a law firm which better reflects the tone of voice and culture of many modern businesses. It seeks to streamline, automate and improve legal documents for its clients.

Lisa Hyndman’s expertise at Eversheds will significantly deepen Alt Legal’s property team, further enabling them to assist clients with commercial property sales, acquisitions, and lease work.

Lisa said: “I was really attracted to ALT Legal’s ethos and values. It has a refreshing approach to law and it is great to be part of something new. The team have a forward-thinking approach using technology and subscription fee models. They apply the law in a way that clients need, in a fun and modern way.”

