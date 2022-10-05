The site, known as Echo Central 3 (EC3), is in a prime “gateway” location close to the Echo Central One (EC1) and Two (EC2) residential schemes.

Andrew Sutherland, an associate director for healthcare, at Avison Young, said: “There is a shortage of high-quality, modern residential care facilities in this part of the city. The site’s highly prominent setting at a gateway into Leeds offers an exceptional opportunity for a landmark care development that could have a positive impact on the provision of residential beds in the area.”

He added: "The site is within five minutes of Junction 42 of the M1 providing highly efficient access for staff, visitors and deliveries.”

The EC3 site has been cleared and is now ready for development.