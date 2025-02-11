Ditching 9-to-5 for high speed trains: 30-year-old changes tracks thanks to ‘life-changing’ apprenticeship

After years in working on hyperbaric chambers, Matt Rudd thought his career path was set – until a life-changing apprenticeship with Hull Trains opened the door to a whole new world in the railway. To mark National Apprenticeship Week, Karl Holbrook explores how open-access rail operators like Hull Trains are breaking down barriers, creating opportunities, and proving it’s never too late to chase your dreams.

A 30-year-old from Hornsea is proving it’s never too late to completely change track - and he’s now living his dream as a train driver, thanks to a life-changing apprenticeship.

Matt Rudd spent years building hyperbaric chambers for the offshore industry, never once considering a career in rail. But after spotting an apprenticeship opportunity with Hull Trains, Matt applied - and it turned out to be the best decision he ever made.

“I never thought I’d end up in the rail industry,” Matt admits. “Nobody in my family worked in the sector, and it just wasn’t on my radar. But Hull Trains gave me the chance to retrain and start a completely new career. Now, I can’t imagine doing anything else.”

Matt Rudd

Matt’s story is part of a quiet revolution in the rail industry, driven by open-access operators like Hull Trains. These companies, which operate without government subsidies, are not only reshaping travel for passengers but also transforming the workforce behind it. Through innovative apprenticeship schemes, they’re breaking down barriers and creating opportunities for people from all walks of life.

Hull Trains, which celebrates its 25th anniversary this year, has made apprenticeships a cornerstone of its workforce strategy. Partnering with training provider Train’d Up, the company has opened doors for people like Matt, who had no prior connection to the rail industry but were eager to learn and grow.

“I’d always been interested in trains, but I never thought I’d have the chance to work in the industry,” says Matt, who was named the company’s Rising Star at its annual awards ceremony last year. “The apprenticeship gave me the skills and confidence. Now, I can’t imagine doing anything else.”

During National Apprenticeship Week (Feb 10-16), Matt’s journey is a testament to the power of apprenticeships in challenging stereotypes and creating new opportunities. While many people picture apprentices as young school-leavers, Hull Trains is proving that age and background are no barriers to starting again.

Matt Rudd - Hull Trains Apprenticeship

“I was in my late 20s when I applied for the apprenticeship,” Matt explains. “I didn’t know what to expect, but Hull Trains made me feel welcome from day one. It’s been an incredible experience.”

And he still has to pinch himself sometimes. “It’s the views,” he explains. “And as the driver, you’ve got the best view in the house. Seeing the Humber Bridge on my return trip always feels like home.”

Hull Trains, which now runs up to seven return services a day between Hull and London, is also leading the way in diversity, with women making up 52% of its workforce and 28% of its drivers – well above the industry average.

Martijn Gilbert, Managing Director of Hull Trains, believes apprenticeships are key to the industry’s future. “Apprenticeships create opportunities – not just for individuals, but for communities,” he says. “They bring new energy and ideas into rail, breaking down barriers that have historically limited access to careers in this industry.”

As open-access operators look to expand into new markets – including plans to launch services in Sheffield, Glasgow, and Rochdale – they’re proving that apprenticeships are more than just training schemes. They’re tools for transforming the culture of an industry often criticised as outdated.

Martijn adds: “We have to be a lean, entrepreneurial machine. Rail has an incredible 200-year history, but it comes with a lot of baggage. Because we don’t rely on subsidies, we have to do things differently. We live and die by the service we provide and the teams we build.