DJH acquires Beswicks Legal’s private wealth business

DJH has doubled the size of its estate planning division with the acquisition of Beswicks Legal’s private wealth business.
Greg Wright
By Greg Wright

Deputy Business Editor

Published 7th May 2025, 15:30 BST
Updated 7th May 2025, 15:36 BST

A spokesman said that clients of the group will benefit from greater access to expertise in areas such as wills and trusts as a result of the deal.

Rachel Watkinson, Managing Director of DJH Estate Planning, said: “This partnership brings together two experienced estate planning and private wealth teams. Our approach is far less transactional than in a law firm..instead, you will be partnered with our tax, wealth, and account teams to ensure you get the best possible advice and support throughout the duration of the relationship.”

DJH, which is private equity backed by Tenzing, is one of the UK’s fastest-growing professional services and accountancy groups. Following 12 acquisitions in three years, the firm has grown into a team of 600 people with offices in Altrincham, Bexley, Bury, Chester, Derby, Huddersfield, Leeds, Manchester, Nantwich, Sheffield, Stoke-on-Trent and Walsall.

