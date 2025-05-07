DJH acquires Beswicks Legal’s private wealth business

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesman said that clients of the group will benefit from greater access to expertise in areas such as wills and trusts as a result of the deal.

Rachel Watkinson, Managing Director of DJH Estate Planning, said: “This partnership brings together two experienced estate planning and private wealth teams. Our approach is far less transactional than in a law firm..instead, you will be partnered with our tax, wealth, and account teams to ensure you get the best possible advice and support throughout the duration of the relationship.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad