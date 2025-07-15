DJH: Professional services group secures Dublin acquisition

One of the UK’s fastest growing professional services groups has made its first acquisition in Ireland as part of its international expansion plans.
Greg Wright
By Greg Wright

Deputy Business Editor

Published 15th Jul 2025, 10:03 BST
Updated 15th Jul 2025, 10:03 BST

DJH, which has three offices across Yorkshire, has invested in MSD Accountants in Dublin in a deal that will give it a base to serve clients operating across the EU.

A spokesman said the partnership will also provide a strong link into the United Kingdom for MSD clients already operating there.

The team of 30 at the Santry Business Park-based firm will continue to be led by Richard Daly, Managing Partner and Brendan Murtagh, Head of Assurance.

DJH, which has three offices across Yorkshire, has invested in MSD Accountants in Dublin in a deal that will give it a base to serve clients operating across the EU. (Photo supplied on behalf of DJH)
DJH, which has three offices across Yorkshire, has invested in MSD Accountants in Dublin in a deal that will give it a base to serve clients operating across the EU. (Photo supplied on behalf of DJH)

James Beardmore, Chief Operating Officer of DJH, commented: “Dublin is one of the most significant financial hubs in Europe, with a strong economy, favourable corporate tax rate and, post-Brexit, it has become an increasingly attractive access point for UK firms looking to trade with the EU.

“We’ve aspired to have a presence in the city for a long time and MSD Accountants is the perfect fit with its reputation for fantastic service and specialisms in several aligned sectors for us.”

He continued: “Importantly, it gives DJH multinational service capability and EU regulatory compliance for UK clients looking at cross-border planning, tax efficient structures and expanding their European operations through an Irish presence.”

Formed in 1990, MSD Accountants provide expertise in advisory, assurance, business support services and tax to subsidiaries of multinationals, mid-size private companies, family businesses and large organisations operating across multiple jurisdictions.

Its team work across a broad range of sectors, including professional services, entertainment, hospitality, construction, automotive, distribution, information technology and communications.

Managing Partner Richard Daly said: “It is fantastic to be joining the DJH group and all the additional expertise, enhanced capabilities and international reach that comes with it.

“We are delighted with the partnership. The two businesses share similar values of trust, transparency, quality and client service. Joining DJH will benefit our existing clients through enhanced infrastructure and, for our clients operating in the UK, we will now have a full-service integrated offering there.”

DJH, which is backed by private equity investor Tenzing, is aiming to become one of the UK’s top 20 accountancy and professional services firms.

Following 15 acquisitions in four years, the firm has grown into a multidisciplinary team of 670 people with offices in Altrincham, Bexley, Bury, Chester, Derby, Halesowen, Huddersfield, Leeds, Manchester, Nantwich, Sheffield, Stoke-on-Trent and Walsall.

“Our strong acquisition drive has now taken us into Dublin and our first aim is to increase organic growth with MSD Accountants by extending services to existing clients and attracting new ones,” added DJH’s James Beardmore.

He concluded: “The partnership also gives us the perfect platform to target more merger and acquisition activity in Ireland.”

