DLA Architecture leads design for 1,500 low carbon homes in Eggborough

DLA Architecture has led the design of a Banks Property planning application that has been submitted for 1,500 new homes in North Yorkshire.

Working with Lichfields Planning Consultants, Leeds-based DLA designed the masterplan on behalf of Banks for a major extension to the west of the village of Eggborough near Selby, which would build up to 1,500 low carbon, energy efficient homes .

The development would also include improved local transport links, a new primary school and nursery and assisted living units.

Banks Property has already carried out a public consultation exercise for its plans to develop the 70 hectare site in line with the emerging Selby Local Plan.

The masterplanning for the Eggborough site has been underway for over 18 months, during which time DLA and the team have consulted with key stakeholders including the local authority, highways, railways, ecology, environmental, and renewable energy consultants.

However, earlier this year The Yorkshire Post reported that residents were “incandescent” about the plans, according to local councillor John McCartney.

Coun McCartney, a Selby district and North Yorkshire County councillor, said the development amounted to a new town and would lead to the merging of Eggborough and Kellington.

The masterplan consists of four development phases and incorporates a central energy centre to provide district heating.

Joe Anderson-Cable, project manager at Banks Property, said: “This site...offers the opportunity to create a landmark development that will help Eggborough continue to thrive for decades to come.”