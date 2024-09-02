DMCC Act: Yorkshire Law firm to hold free webinar advising firms on how to avoid fines under new laws
Businesses selling to consumers must comply with new rules or face heavy fines due to the new Act, much of which comes into force this autumn.
The free online event will be held on September 19 at 9am as part of Leeds Digital Festival.
For the event, LCF Law’s James Sarjantson and Thomas Taylor will present a 30-minute webinar on the new laws.
Mr Sarjantson said: “This session will provide valuable insights into how these legislative changes impact online retailers selling to consumers, and in particular subscription models, online reviews, pricing, and the new enforcement powers granted to regulators to ensure traders comply. This webinar will help businesses stay ahead of regulatory changes and help them avoid common pitfalls in the ever-evolving digital marketplace.”
Mr Taylor, who is a commercial and digital solicitor at LCF Law, added: “With direct enforcement powers for the CMA, the body can now determine breaches, demand information disclosure and increase penalties for a lack of compliance with fines of up to £300,000 or 10 per cent of the infringing company’s world-wide turnover, whichever is higher. These substantial fines underscore the importance of compliance and the serious consequences of violating consumer protection laws, so attending this seminar is a great way for businesses to stay ahead of curve and drive e-commerce success forward.”
