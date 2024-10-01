Dobbies announces mass closure of 17 UK sites including Huddersfield, putting 465 jobs at risk
Dobbies has said it plans to shut 17 of the garden centre group’s sites by the end of the year.
The move, which is part of a wider restructuring, will have the company shut 11 larger sites and six Little Dobbies stores.
It has been reported 465 of its roughly 3,600 workers will be affected by the planned closures.
One of the stores included in the mass closure is the Dobbies Garden Centre Pennine, in Huddersfield.
Other larger store closures include; Altrincham, Greater Manchester, Gosforth, Newcastle-upon-Tyne, and King’s Lynn, Norfolk.
Smaller stores included in the closure are in Greater London, Gloucestershire, Bristol and Edinburgh.
