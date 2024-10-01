Dobbies plans to close its Huddersfield garden centre as the company announced 17 sites across the UK, putting hundreds of jobs at risk.

Dobbies has said it plans to shut 17 of the garden centre group’s sites by the end of the year.

The move, which is part of a wider restructuring, will have the company shut 11 larger sites and six Little Dobbies stores.

Dobbies, Pennine, Huddersfield, Yorkshire | Google Maps

It has been reported 465 of its roughly 3,600 workers will be affected by the planned closures.

One of the stores included in the mass closure is the Dobbies Garden Centre Pennine, in Huddersfield.

Other larger store closures include; Altrincham, Greater Manchester, Gosforth, Newcastle-upon-Tyne, and King’s Lynn, Norfolk.