Dog day care and grooming centre could open at park near Leeds if plans agreed with council
Pet care firm the Doggie Stop Ltd has applied to convert a vacant warehouse at Lotherton Business Park in Garforth.
Up to 15 dogs would be accommodated at the centre each day while their owners are at work, along with six pets booked in for grooming appointments.
Plans for the Lotherton Way site include a shop selling goods for pets.
A planning report said jobs would be created if Leeds City Council gives consent for a change of use of the building.
It said: “It is anticipated that the new facility will provide jobs not only within the daycare itself but also through ancillary services such as pet grooming, training and retail.”
The centre would allow dog owners to go to work without worrying about their pets’ well-being, the report said.
It said: “The development will also facilitate employment for dog owners who may otherwise face challenges finding appropriate care for their pets while at work.”
Health and safety measures would be in place to ensure the safety of dogs and staff. The report said: “All dogs will be kept on leads when outside of the building.
“Dogs subject to a test who demonstrate good recall will be let off in a secure dog park when appropriate.”
