Tom Stafford plans to launch Things In Bread at Ambler House on Boar Lane in the centre of Leeds in December.

“I kept walking past the empty retail space and thought how it would be perfect for a sandwich spot,” he said.

“I talked to the landlords Kinrise, pitched them the concept and they loved it. It’s a very visible spot, right on Boar Lane with a beautiful frontage. It’s going to be that perfect spot to grab a quick sandwich on the go. My existing Doh’hut retail outlet is based in Trevelyan Square, next door to Boar Lane, so it is very convenient.

Tom Stafford, founder of Doh'hut in Leeds, is opening a new gourmet sandwich bar.

“Last year, we found a growing demand for our doughnuts and decided to stop our sandwiches and pasta, so we could focus on making more donuts as space is limited in the Trevelyan Square shop. We basically needed to narrow our focus to fulfil the demand. But I’ve always had a love of sandwiches. Who doesn’t? So opening our new shop fulfils my dream.”

Mr Stafford’s doughnuts have been featured on ITV’s This Morning and have triumphed in the British Street Food Awards.

Ambler House is owned by UK developer Kinrise, which is also the landord of the adjacent properties of 34 Boar Lane and Trevelyan Square.

George Aberdeen, co-founder of Kinrise, said: “Our aim is to turn iconic but un-loved buildings into creative work, retail and community spaces. It means that the city’s heritage and soul lives on for the future and real cultural capital remains in the centre rather than being pushed further out of cities. The Things In Bread letting is an excellent example of turning this aim into reality.”

