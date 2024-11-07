Domino’s Pizza Group returned to growth over the latest quarter

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The company, which has 1,352 stores in the UK and Ireland, said it has “great momentum” which has continued in recent weeks.

It came as the pizza firm said it is also benefiting from new store openings, with the firm expecting to complete up to 60 new openings by the end of the financial year.

Domino’s revealed that like-for-like system sales grew by 0.7 per cent for the three months to September, bouncing back from a slight fall in the previous period. Total sales were up three per cent to £374.8m.

Domino's Pizza Group has returned to growth over the latest quarter after it was boosted by strong delivery orders and offers for customers. (Photo by Gareth Fuller/PA Wire)

Domino’s said order numbers increased by 3.5 per cent to 17.4 million over the third quarter. Strong delivery orders grew by 6.6 per cent, the company said.

The hospitality business said it saw positive momentum continue into the latest quarter, with sales up 5.8 per cent over the first five weeks of the fourth quarter.

Domino’s also told shareholders that is has opened 34 new sites so far this financial year, and expect to open 50 to 60 new stores by the end of the period.