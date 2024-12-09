Domino’s Pizza Group sees £3m a year impact from Budget measures
The London-listed takeaway pizza chain said last month’s Budget move to increase employers’ national insurance contributions and further increase the national minimum wage had “significantly increased the cost of labour” for Domino’s and its franchise partners.
“Although we have identified specific mitigation plans, we now believe that the annual impact for Domino’s Pizza Group will be circa £3m per annum from 2024-25 onwards,” the group said.
It came as the firm also unveiled a new five-year profit and sales target agreement with its franchisees, with the group targeting further store expansion and investments.
The group said the agreement got “unanimous support” from its franchisee partners and underpins its targets to grow to 1,600 stores delivering £2 billion of systems sales by 2028, and 2,000 stores delivering £2.5 billion of system sales by 2033.
It currently has more than 1,350 stores in the UK and Ireland.