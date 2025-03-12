Domino’s Pizza to open another 50 stores in 2025 after profits rise

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The London-listed takeaway pizza chain reported an 8.4% rise in underlying pre-tax profits to £107.3 million on a 52-week comparable basis, with adjusted like-for-like system sales edging up by 0.7% thanks to improved trading over the year.

In the final three months, like-for-like sales rose 3%.

It saw delivery orders return to growth, up 2.4% over the full year, while collection orders nudged up by 0.5%.

Domino's Pizza has said it plans to open more than 50 stores this year as it cheered a return to delivery growth in 2024. (Photo by Domino's/PA Wire)

The firm opened 54 stores across the UK and Ireland in 2024 and said it plans to expand with over another 50 in 2025.

Domino’s cautioned over an “uncertain economic environment” but said sales had continued to rise in the first 10 weeks of the new financial year, with system sales up 2.4% and like-for-like sales remaining 0.7% higher.

The group added that it remains on track to meet analyst expectations for underlying earnings to lift to £146.4 million in 2025, up from the £143.4 million reported last year, which was 6.4% higher than 2023.

Domino’s said: “2024 was the year when we returned delivery to growth, and in the current environment we see an opportunity to drive further growth in collection orders in 2025 through value-based marketing campaigns.”

