Domino’s Pizza to open another 50 stores in 2025 after profits rise
The London-listed takeaway pizza chain reported an 8.4% rise in underlying pre-tax profits to £107.3 million on a 52-week comparable basis, with adjusted like-for-like system sales edging up by 0.7% thanks to improved trading over the year.
In the final three months, like-for-like sales rose 3%.
It saw delivery orders return to growth, up 2.4% over the full year, while collection orders nudged up by 0.5%.
The firm opened 54 stores across the UK and Ireland in 2024 and said it plans to expand with over another 50 in 2025.
Domino’s cautioned over an “uncertain economic environment” but said sales had continued to rise in the first 10 weeks of the new financial year, with system sales up 2.4% and like-for-like sales remaining 0.7% higher.
The group added that it remains on track to meet analyst expectations for underlying earnings to lift to £146.4 million in 2025, up from the £143.4 million reported last year, which was 6.4% higher than 2023.
Domino’s said: “2024 was the year when we returned delivery to growth, and in the current environment we see an opportunity to drive further growth in collection orders in 2025 through value-based marketing campaigns.”
“Our brand and market positioning continues to strengthen and we have a number of initiatives, from the next phase of our loyalty trial to exciting menu innovation, which will improve our customer proposition and drive growth in the system,” it added.