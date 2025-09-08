Domino's to launch Chick 'N' Dip brand in challenge to KFC and Wingstop

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The pizza delivery giant said it will first launch the Chick ‘N’ Dip sub-brand across the north west of England and Northern Ireland, with hopes to roll this out more widely in the longer term.

It comes amid a challenging backdrop for the business, which saw shares hit their lowest level for a decade last month.

In August, Domino’s said it came under pressure from “weaker” consumer confidence, while its store opening plans have been impacted by caution among franchisees after recent rises in labour costs and taxes.

Domino's is to challenge KFC with a new chicken offering being rolled out in the North-West

Boss Andrew Rennie said: “Pizza is still a growing market and we have been growing our market share within that. But we have spent the past two years speaking to consumers and testing this potential proposition because there is clearly demand from customers and franchisees for this.

“Chicken is absolutely on trend and that is not going away – it’s a great source of protein and we have really strong products. We are big fans of other brands in that space but we already have 1,400 stores across the UK and really strong distribution so think we are in a really good position to make this work.”

The launch comes amid the continued growth of high street stalwarts such as KFC as well as US-based rivals such as Popeyes and Wingstop who have recently embarked on ambitious expansion plans.