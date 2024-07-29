Doncaster and Goole launch 'Rail in Yorkshire' partnership to boost investment from sector

Business Doncaster and Invest Goole, both the economic development arms of their local councils, are working together on a ‘Rail in Yorkshire’ investment strategy to build on their existing expertise in the sector.

Rail has been a major part of Doncaster’s economy for more than 150 years and is home to major rail businesses such as Hitachi Rail, Freightliner, Network Rail, Hird Rail and GB Railfreight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Meanwhile, Siemens Mobility is developing a new 67-acre train manufacturing facility in Goole to supply the next generation of trains to the UK market, with Transport for London orders for the new Piccadilly Line already in production.

Victoria Poppleton, Sector Growth and Investment Team Leader for City of Doncaster Council, and Bekki Banks, Inward Investment Project Manager for East Riding of Yorkshire Council.

Victoria Poppleton, Sector Growth and Investment Team Leader for City of Doncaster Council, and Bekki Banks, Inward Investment Project Manager for East Riding of Yorkshire Council, recognised that working together collaboratively and developing a more strategic approach would help generate opportunities for private investors and create jobs for the growth of the local economy and the rail sector.

Mayor of Doncaster Ros Jones said: “I am delighted to see this new partnership, which will deliver enhanced local investment messages, support growth and innovation and help to influence further investment across the rail sector. There is great potential by working together, it reflects the geography of the area whilst also acknowledging the commonalities between both locations allowing us to attract new rail companies to invest in the region.

"It's great for neighbouring authorities to be working together in this way. There are naturally strong rail ties between both Doncaster and Goole, and this gives us an opportunity to build on our shared heritage and look ahead to the future.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad