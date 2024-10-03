Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

ORB Recruitment said the acquisition, which was completed for an undisclosed fee, marks a significant milestone in the firm’s growth strategy, adding that the move will “strengthen” its position in the construction recruitment market and expand its service offerings to clients across the UK.

Established in 1999 and based in Normanton, CLS – a specialist in construction and civil engineering recruitment – holds a database of over 50,000 active contractors.

Stewart Olsen, CEO of ORB Recruitment, said: "The acquisition of CLS by ORB is an exciting opportunity to expand our footprint within the construction industry.

Stewart Olsen, CEO of ORB Recruitment. Photo: Shaun Flannery.

"CLS's excellent reputation and deep industry knowledge perfectly complement ORB's existing strengths.

"By combining our resources and expertise, we're poised to deliver even greater value to our clients and candidates in the construction sector and beyond.”

The acquisition will see CLS continue to operate under its own brand name, maintaining its identity and client relationships.

ORB plans to invest in CLS's growth, with intentions to increase the headcount at the Normanton office by two before the end of the year, bringing the total staff to seven.

Headquartered in Balby Carr, ORB Recruitment is a specialist recruitment consultancy which offers recruitment solutions to clients in areas including construction, manufacturing, healthcare and engineering. The firm works with companies across the UK.

The acquisition comes at a time of growth for ORB Recruitment, which has recently expanded its permanent recruitment capabilities.

The firm currently employs 14 staff and is set to increase to 15 before the end of the year.

Mr Olsen added: “Clients of both companies can expect business as usual, with the added advantage of enhanced services and capabilities.

"The move is set to improve output, customer service, and overall efficiencies for CLS's operations.”

ORB Recruitment has also acted as a patron of the Doncaster Chamber of Commerce since 2022.

In a statement issued when the firm became a patron of the chamber, Mr Olsen said: “I am a Doncaster person through and through – and very proud of it.

"I was born and bred in Doncaster and now live here with my family.