OakNorth Bank has provided a £14.3m loan to Doncaster-based Sentry Doors, one of the UK's leading timber frame fire safety and security door manufacturers.

Established in 1989, Sentry Doors is a certified bespoke timber fire and security door manufacturer to the social housing, public sector, commercial and residential markets.

The business is backed by Cairngorm Capital, a specialist private equity investment firm providing capital and management expertise to leading UK companies.

Stuart Whiteford, director of Sentry and Cairngorm Capital Investment, said: “We are pleased to have successfully completed this transaction for Sentry Doors – a strong manufacturing business we have been backing since early 2019.

"This debt facility from OakNorth will help position the business for future investment and growth.

"We appreciated the speed and responsiveness of the OakNorth team – the team have strong commercial acumen and demonstrated a clear understanding of the business and its future growth potential.”

Sentry operates nationally from its 44,000 sq. ft. facility in Doncaster.

Earlier this year, the business announced the acquisition of E. & S. W. Knowles & Company, a manufacturer and supplier of bespoke internal door solutions specialising in acoustic, security, fire doors across private housing, healthcare, hospitality, student accommodation, and leisure.

Stewart Haworth, debt finance director at OakNorth Bank, said: “Sentry Doors is an innovative business with a strong focus on quality and an experienced management team.

"Its acquisition of Knowles has provided it with cross-selling and upselling opportunities, as well as manufacturing capacity for growth, an even stronger sales team, and logistic synergies.

"With new legislation around The Fire Safety Act, the industry is primed for growth, so the above, coupled with the backing of an incredibly strong sponsor in Cairngorm and the capital from OakNorth, mean Sentry is well-positioned for this.”