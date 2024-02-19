Doncaster-based Vigo Group names Tariq Shah OBE as its new chief executive

The Doncaster-based Vigo Group has named Tariq Shah OBE, as its new CEO as the third-generation family business prepares for further growth.

He takes over the role from his father, Nadeem Shah, who recently celebrated 50 years at the helm. Nadeem will become chairman of the business, which has played a major role in creating nursing homes, health centres, boutique housing schemes, industrial developments and offices.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nadeem said: “Tariq and I have worked closely together for more than two decades, and I’m proud of the impact he has had on the business and the wider community. I’m confident that the company is in safe hands, and with his energy, experience and methodical approach, Tariq will lead the business to further success.

Nadeem (left) and Tariq Shah at Tariq’s investiture as chief executive of Vigo Group (Photo supplied by Vigo Group)

“We are a family business started by my father in 1966, developed by my wife Maureen and I, and I’m pleased that my children now play key roles. As we move into the next stage for the business, we have a lot to achieve, and I look forward to supporting Tariq and the team to deliver our shared vision in my new role as chair.”

Tariq has been part of Vigo Group for more than 20 years and has experience across all areas of the organisation, from construction to acquisitions and strategy.

Tariq said: “It’s a real honour and a privilege to take over as chief executive of Vigo Group. I’ve worked here from the age of 18 but have grown up in and around it, so the business has always been a big part of my life. I am fortunate to have, over many years, worked with an incredible team from whom I have learned and continue to learn so much.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“My vision for the company is consistency, growth, and transformation. It will see us doing more of the regeneration work that we do so well, bringing new life to previously used sites as well as growing, developing, and changing the places we work in, with a real focus on building great, sustainable communities. We are seeing a significant shift in the way, and the places, people live and spend time, making this work increasingly important.

“Taking the reins from my dad is a privilege. It goes without saying that in business it’s important to make a profit. Without that, we simply won’t be able to sustainably deliver the scale of change that we know is needed for the success of the places we work, but as a multi-generational family business we consider returns over generations and not financial quarters.

"That means investing in our places and building relationships with our communities. We will continue to be a business that has a positive and sustainable impact as well as delivering financial returns.”

Vigo Group is a family of businesses incorporating TLB Properties, Swan Homes, IMYCO and Blaxton Aggregates.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad