Doncaster care support worker wins prestigious national award

A care support worker from Doncaster is celebrating after winning a prestigious national award.

Rosemary Stephen from Making Space, a national health and social care charity, was named winner of the Compassion category at this year’s Markel 3rd Sector Care Awards.

Now in its 11th year, the Markel 3rd Sector Care Awards are organised by Care Management Matters (CMM), and developed in conjunction with the National Care Forum, a not-for-profit organisation offering expert advice in the care sector.

The awards recognise the hard work, dedication, innovation and excellence of everyone working in the not-for-profit sector who is making a positive difference to people’s lives, whether they are supporting children or adults. Entries to the 2026 awards will be opening later this year and local people working for a not-for-profit organisation can register their interest to find out more now.

The Compassion Award was given to Rosemary Stephens who for more than 30 years has been a cornerstone of support within Doncaster with various organisations.

Rosemary encourages and facilitates the participation of people in innovative and varied community activities to foster a sense of belonging and integration among diverse groups. For instance, if someone struggles to eat healthily due to the pressures of caring, she will create a shared community around that need, resulting in a nutritious meal enjoyed with new friends. She has arranged for professional recordings of songs written by people using the service and even taken a beauty qualification so she can teach the skills to group members. Rosemary also plays a pivotal role in creating activities that support women from Bangladeshi and Pakistani communities.

Fluent in Urdu, Hindi, and Punjabi, Rosemary has been a vital bridge for those who might otherwise remain isolated. She has pioneered initiatives including literacy and language support, health and wellbeing programs, creative arts, and stress awareness workshops. As a cornerstone of support in Doncaster and Making Space’s Rotherham Carer Support, she has created innovative programs that empower individuals, particularly women, to overcome barriers, build confidence, and thrive within their communities.

Commenting on her success, Rosemary Stephens, Care Support Worker at Making Space, said: “Winning this award is not just about my work, it reflects the collective effort, the late nights, the challenges faced, and the determination to push through. It’s a reminder that hard work, passion, and resilience truly make a difference.

“When I heard my name announced as the winner, I was in disbelief, I was over the moon! I am deeply grateful and inspired to keep striving for excellence. This award is not just recognition of past efforts; it’s motivation for the future.

“I am overjoyed to receive a Markel Award, as it acknowledges my dedication and passion. For me, the real reward is seeing carers and the community smile and feel supported. This award is the cherry on the cake and encourages me to continue making a difference in their lives."

Held at The Grand Hotel in Birmingham, the award ceremony was hosted by actress and television presenter Sally Lindsay and brought together esteemed leaders in health and social care from across the UK to learn about and applaud the diverse work of the winners and finalists.

Neil Galjaard, the divisional managing director at Markel, stated: “Each year, we are humbled and inspired by the dedication, resilience, and compassion of those working in the third sector – Rosemary truly embodies this and it's inspiring to see her journey.

“Our judges were wowed by Rosemary’s tireless dedication to both carers and cared for. The sheer breadth of what she is doing is incredible—she goes to extraordinary lengths to understand the diverse needs of different communities and ensure they are met. Her compassion knows no bounds, cutting across cultural and religious boundaries to bring people together.

“At a time when their work is more vital than ever, it’s an honour to recognise and celebrate the outstanding contributions of individuals in the not-for-profit sector. Sharing their stories is essential to showcase the incredible difference they make every day, and the Markel 3rd Sector Care Awards serve as the perfect platform to accomplish this.

“Now in its eleventh year, we are immensely proud to partner with CMM again to support these awards. The awards remain free to enter, with complimentary tickets for the ceremony, ensuring barriers for entry are removed and that we can celebrate the best in the third sector.

“The winners of the Markel 3rd Sector Care Awards exemplify this commitment, going above and beyond to make a meaningful impact in the lives of others. Congratulations to Rosemary for her exceptional work. Your dedication and influence to supporting others is truly inspiring—thank you for all that you do!”

Entries to next year’s awards will be opening later this year for anyone working in the not-for-profit sector who is making a positive difference to people’s lives. Anyone can enter themselves or nominate someone else in one of the categories – no matter what their position in an organisation. More information on the benefits of entering and winning the awards can be found on the Why Enter? page.

Markel is widely recognised as a key supporter to the care sector through the provision of specialist insurance, legal, tax and consultancy capabilities. One such service the company provides to the sector is its specialist care consultancy, Markel Care Practitioners, which exists to provide support across a range of issues such as risk management, inspection preparation and continuity planning.