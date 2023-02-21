A Doncaster-based cybersecurity specialist has launched a revolutionary new portal designed to help keep hackers at bay, after calling on help from the South Yorkshire Business Productivity Programme.

DigitalXRAID, which is headquartered on South Parade in Doncaster’s town centre, was launched by tech entrepreneurs Rick Jones and Scott Goodwin in 2015.

After securing a match funded grant through the South Yorkshire Business Productivity programme, with help from Business Doncaster, the firm has developed a new cybersecurity portal designed to provide its clients with a holistic overview and better visibility of cybersecurity posture and risk.

Rick Jones, chief executive officer, DigitalXRAID, said: “The need for businesses to protect themselves against increasingly sophisticated cybersecurity threats has never been greater. Successful cyber attacks can not only leave businesses facing substantial bills and hefty fines, but they can also cause a great deal of reputational damage.

Pictured left to right: Scott Goodwin, COO and technical director at DigitalXRaid, Deputy Mayor, DMBC, Councillor Glyn Jones, Sharon Finch, key account manager, Business Doncaster and Rick Jones, CEO at DigitalXRaid

“The development of our new OrbitalX platform is a genuine first for the cybersecurity industry, one that helps to create greater collaboration between IT managers and senior leadership teams.”

Digital XRAID’S new portail, OrbitalX, is designed to help businesses to create bespoke and automated reports, making it easier for teams to articulate the value of cybersecurity programmes to a variety of stakeholders – including internal and external auditors or insurers.

The firm claims that OribatlX is a first platform of its kind that enables all of a company’s cybersecurity measures to be viewed from a single source and enable greater collaboration across the business.

Sharon Finch, key account manager, Business Doncaster, said: “After spending time meeting with the company and discussing their future plans, it was clear that support from the Business Productivity Programme could help them to bring a genuinely new product to market.

"The results of their efforts help to showcase some of the truly innovative work being undertaken in South Yorkshire.”