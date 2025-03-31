Doncaster Sheffield Airport: Business leaders share vision for how reopened site could work

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The astonishment was as searing as a jet engine exhaust heat when it was announced that Doncaster Sheffield Airport was to close in 2022.

As new operators and financial packages are now announced and the Chancellor of the Exchequer herself namechecks its importance alongside Heathrow Airport, one question stands above others - can it work?

The ambition now is to have planes using the former RAF Finningley site, to be known as South Yorkshire Airport City, by April 2026.

A general view of the closed Doncaster Sheffield Airport on February 04, 2025 in Doncaster, England. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

Wholly-owned council company FlyDoncaster Ltd will operate the airport with Munich Airport International (MAI) hired to provide operational and management services.

Prior to closure, Doncaster Sheffield Airport (DSA) was run by Peel Airports, part of the Peel Group - which has £5bn worth of assets under management. So if it couldn’t make DSA work why should anyone else?

Dan Fell, chief executive of the city’s Chamber of Commerce, says: “Peel is an outstanding land and property company. There isn’t an easy path through to a million passengers, to profitability. The airport is a complex organisation in a complex sector in a challenging economy but there is definitely a pathway to it.

“When the local authority went out to market to find an operating partner, 35 organisations around the world threw their hat in the ring for it. That speaks volumes. I am delighted they picked Munich Airport and that is a key part of why it will work. They will hopefully bring carriers with them, though I can’t name names unfortunately, but we can all see who flies in and out of Munich. They have relationships.”

City of Doncaster Council says the airport could be profitable within five years of reopening and SYMCA’s business case states that the project will generate £6.6 billion in Gross Value Added (GVA) to the local economy and 5,000 direct jobs.

Peter Kennan, who sits on the Sheffield Chamber of Commerce’s transport forum, says: “I don’t think the airport will be profitable for some time, although most regional airports aren’t profitable. It doesn’t bother me that the airport loses some money. Someone would have to underwrite losses but tell me about the business rates income that comes from all this investment in due course, tell me about income tax, national insurance, VAT receipts from all this possible investment and then the jobs, skills and opportunities. It is about the wider, economic and social benefits of a region that has had so many hard shocks and bad news. How else are we going to regenerate without using our key strategic asset which is the airport?”

Peel Airports still owns a 47 per cent stake in Liverpool John Lennon Airport though it did sell its majority stake in Durham Tees Valley Airport to the Tees Valley Combined Authority in 2018.

Teesside International Airport, as it now is, has seen revenue double since 2019-2020 and balance sheet assets increased from £33m to £83m, although it did report a £3.3m EBITDA loss most recently.

Its managing director Phil Forster was also head of external affairs at Leeds Bradford Airport until April 2019. On any acceptance of trading losses he says: “That would really alarm me. If you took the view that you didn’t need to make money, you are still playing with public numbers and you are going to be scrutinised for every single penny and rightly so. I’d want to be looking at getting the place back in the black.”

DSA has permissions to take 24-hour flying, which is important in cargo. Kennan argues that the airport needs to be viewed in the context of the South Yorkshire Investment Zone in advanced manufacturing. Hybrid Air Vehicles is preparing to start work on its flagship production facility for Airlander 10 airships at Carcroft Common. Peel itself has room for 3.5m sq ft of industrial space at its adjacent Gateway East development.

Kennan says: “The University of Sheffield Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre is doing work on sustainable aviation fuel and the lightweighting of aircraft in alloys and metals too. So there is a great opportunity to grow a green aviation cluster.

“And then think Vertiport and all the uses to which drones can be used and how we can regulate them in an environment which is safe. Having regulated airspace around an airport means that we can use Doncaster Sheffield Airport for drone applications. There are many opportunities too as aviation grows around the world for maintenance and repair of aircraft.”

Teesside’s Forster says that DSA’s operators need to look at diversifying revenue streams this time around. “Small regional airports can’t look to operate and survive just with passenger flights because the dynamics just don’t work.They need to go after cargo, real estate and maintenance, repair and overhaul - all the non-passenger aeronautical opportunities.”

In January, a government report said that FlyDoncaster would be set up with £105.2m of low-interest loans from the council with £60.6m covering start-up and other costs, while a further £44.6m would plug a shortfall caused by the deferral of rent.

Council auditors Grant Thornton have expressed “a major concern” about the use of public money advanced from the South Yorkshire Gainshare devolution funding.

South Yorkshire mayor Oliver Coppard has postponed a decision on handing over the Gainshare funding until summer to seek independent advice on the financial risks.

Fell says: “We should be able to get the money released to Doncaster to do all of the things it needs to. If SYMCA delays any longer and we miss the window for 2026 and it becomes 2027 or 2028 then confidence could ebb from the project. Pace is important. I understand that, in a world of austerity and other asks such as bus franchising and trams, that it is a lot of money but I think that now is a time for political bravery.”

Fell says there is widespread public support for the reopening, with 130,000 signing a petition.

“I have never known such an outpouring of community support for a project like this. I would say 95 per cent plus of the businesses I have spoken to in the last two years absolutely support it.”