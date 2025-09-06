Doncaster Sheffield Airport business plan relies on delivering record passenger numbers

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When the airport was operated by previous owner Peel, Companies House filings show in the years prior to Covid it was regularly handling around 1.2 million passengers per year, with 1.24 million the highest number recorded in the 2017/18 financial year.

But official reports in advance of deciding on Tuesday whether to release £160m of devolution funding towards the reopening reveal the current business case is only affordable if the most optimistic scenarios for passenger and freight numbers are met.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The business case has not been made public but a further paper on the scheme’s potential climate impacts reveals in the high case traffic forecast that annual passenger numbers are expected to surpass 1.4m by 2032, reach two million by 2038 and 2.6m by 2050.

Doncaster Sheffield Airport attracted around 1.2 million passengers per year prior to Covid.

In the base case scenario, numbers are expected to hit 1.26m by 2032, 1.5m by 2038 and two million by 2050. The main report states that financial modelling work has been conducted by a specialist airport due diligence firm, providing “robust forecasts” for different traffic and property income scenarios.

It warns the forecasts reveal that the base case scenarios are “unaffordable” within the current funding plan. “The review concludes that in all scenarios where base-case traffic variables are modelled the proposal is unaffordable within the funding envelope,” states the report, which has been written by two senior directors from the office of Mayor Oliver Coppard.

“That is, over the appraisal period, available funding does not meet the cumulative net operating costs, capital investment requirement, and associated financing costs.” It adds: “The review notes that this position is exacerbated in the low property income scenarios, reflecting sensitivity to this income stream.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The review does, however, conclude that in the higher traffic scenarios the project is affordable within the current funding envelope. The review notes that after a period of losses, a net operating profit would be generated that would over the appraisal period be sufficient to fund future capital expenditure and financing costs and repay some – but not all – of the initial public subsidy required.

Doncaster Sheffield Airport is due to reopen under public ownership (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

“Forecasting suggests that in the high-case the business would – in the long run – be cash generative, raising the possibility that private finance could be achieved.

“Accordingly, the high case forecasting represents the target for the project. In this scenario public investment is required to support initial losses and capital investment, but cash generation from operations could enable repayment of some debt directly whilst the stabilised financial position could enable private investment to swap out public debt.”

The report adds that advisors have suggested the high case targets are “achievable” if the airport runs on “best practice” principles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But the report also reveals that even reaching the highest estimates for passenger numbers will not be enough to prevent a break clause in the current lease agreement for the land being triggered.

The future of Doncaster Sheffield Airport is to be determined in the coming days. Picture: Christopher Furlong/Getty

Doncaster Council has signed up to a 125-year lease agreement with Peel for use of the airport land and the report reveals it contains thresholds for passenger and freight volumes that must be met at cyclical break points.

The report states that the break points allow the council to exit the lease should the project become unviable “but also allows the landowner to unilaterally break the lease should those targets not be met”.

It says that while in all scenarios lease thresholds should be met, targets for passengers numbers are not forecast to be met in 2036, even in the high traffic scenario which estimates 1.9m passengers using the airport by that time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The report said: “Accordingly, a risk could crystallise in 2036, with the landowner having the option of terminating the lease unilaterally rendering the MCA’s investment abortive.” But the report states that Peel has committed “in principle” to reducing the 2036 targets to “achievable levels”.

However, the paper also notes a formal agreement on changes to the leasehold are not expected before Tuesday’s vote by South Yorkshire’s political leaders on whether to approve the funding plan. It said the issues will need “to be resolved positively” before funding is released.

The report lists “an inability to resolve residual lease concerns, potentially leading to the failure to meet lease thresholds and the lease being broken with the MCA’s investment being rendered abortive” as one of three “critical risks” which need to be resolved.

The other two relate to a potential legal challenge and the reinstatement of airspace.

Business rates revenue ‘can mitigate risks’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Significant” revenue from business rates generated by a sustainable aviation and advanced manufacturing hub next to a reopened Doncaster Sheffield Airport can mitigate the financial risks of the project, it has been suggested.

The wider ‘South Yorkshire Airport City’ development plan includes an ambition for a neighbouring logistics park called Gateway East to be developed into a world-leading home for companies specialising in aviation-related industries and technologies.

The report by Mr Coppard’s office recommends business rates from Gateway East are retained to mitigate against adverse financial performance and pay towards investment requirements.

Uncertainities around what might be generated mean any potential income from Gateway East business rates has not been included in the current business plan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The report states: “Being able to call on this uncommitted, but currently speculative income stream could serve to mitigate a significant amount of financial risk.”

It has also been suggested the money could go towards infrastructure investment.

Between £90m to £160m of infrastructure spending will be required to fully develop the Gateway East site, with no current agreement on how that will be funded, while a further £50m of spending is due to be needed to remodel a nearby junction of the M18.

The report said a feasibility study into the Gateway East ambitions has found them to be “achievable on a technical basis and attractive to the market”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It added: “There is strong market interest in aviation-related industry and in particular maintenance, repairs and overhaul, product development, testing, and manufacturing; research and development; logistics; and data centres.

"To realise the strategic goal of developing Gateway East as an advanced manufacturing hub, and build on market appetite, a productive partnership will be required with the landowner to support a sustainable plan for growth that enables all stakeholders to benefit.