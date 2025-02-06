Doncaster Sheffield Airport: City business leaders call on Rachel Reeves to match council's ambitions

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Doncaster Council has established a council-owned company called Fly Doncaster which it intends to provide with loans of more than £100m to fund the reopening of Doncaster Sheffield Airport, which closed in 2022.

Dan Fell, chief executive of Doncaster Chamber, has praised the “entrepreneuralism and tenacity” of the council in pursuing the plan.

Funding is due to come from Doncaster’s share of South Yorkshire devolution funding overseen by Mayor Oliver Coppard.

Doncaster Chamber is supporting council efforts to reopen the city's airport

Last week, Chancellor Rachel Reeves said the Government would support local efforts to reopen the airport while this week, the council confirmed that Munich Airport International will be providing operational and management services to Fly Doncaster.

Mr Fell said: “While businesses are still waiting with bated breath to find out more about what exactly the offer is here, we’d urge national Government to show the high degree of ambition for South Yorkshire that has characterised the efforts of our local public sector throughout this hard-fought campaign.”

He added: “We are thrilled that Munich Airport International will be overseeing the reopening of our region’s international airport, as they have real clout and expertise in this space. Entrusted in such a safe pair of hands, DSA is now poised to unlock its full potential and reap the economic benefits — for both our city and also for the wider South Yorkshire region — that have long been touted.

“On that note, the business community has always recognised the strategic importance of DSA and has been unequivocal in its support for the fight to preserve this valuable asset.

"Whether it’s by generating thousands of jobs, by creating exciting new supply chain opportunities, by increasing our access to the best talent, or by simply boosting inbound tourism, the airport has a lot of untapped potential, and it is estimated by City of Doncaster Council that the net economic benefits of its eventual reopening could be worth up to £1.5 billion within just the first three decades of reopening.”

The Chamber also released statements from a number of local businesses in support of the progress on the airport’s reopening.

Matt Williams, Managing Director of Polypipe Building Products, added: "The reopening of Doncaster Sheffield Airport is excellent news for Doncaster, the South Yorkshire region and its business community.

"As a local manufacturer with a significant presence here, we recognise the critical role a successful regional airport plays in economic development. We are keen to understand the new operator's plans and explore opportunities for collaboration. We believe our expertise and resources, along with those of other local businesses, can be instrumental in ensuring the airport's long-term viability and its contribution to the region’s prosperity.”

Mark Taylor, Founder and CEO of the Doncaster-based Automated Analytics, said: “An operational airport is fundamental to ensure Doncaster continues to attract inward investment, and attract companies to locate and grow, and I am confident my business will benefit and encourage our international client base to visit Doncaster and increase the city’s competitiveness with Manchester as a northern commercial powerhouse."

Ian Hoad, Divisional Chairman at Keepmoat Homes, added: “As we strive to make Doncaster a better place to live, work and spend leisure time, the advantages of having an international airport cannot be understated.”

John Minion, Chief Executive Officer of Yorkshire Wildlife Park, said: “South Yorkshire is home to a number of fantastic attractions that draw in visitors from around the country, help put us in the national spotlight and, in turn, stimulate economic activity.