City of Doncaster Council has established a council-owned company called FlyDoncaster, which it hopes to use to reopen the airport next year with Munich Airport International hired to provide operational and management services.

The council wants to use the whole share of its ‘Gainshare’ devolution funding until 2050 towards the plan and intends to loan an initial £105m to FlyDoncaster. The money would represent an effective grant of almost £90m due to the long repayment terms and low rates of interest proposed.

South Yorkshire mayor Oliver Coppard, who oversees the devolution funding, has previously agreed in principle to earmark all £138m of Doncaster’s Gainshare funding towards the airport project. But he has delayed a decision on granting the loan payments until summer to seek independent advice after concerns were raised about the potential financial risks of the scheme.

Ros Jones says reopening the airport is her top priority

The council’s auditors Grant Thornton took the rare step of issuing a ‘letter of concern’ about the airport plans in November, while in recent weeks the council has revised the estimated opening costs to an increased £145m.

But the project – which the council argues could be the catalyst for wider regeneration work around the airport that could generate 5,000 jobs and bring in £9 for every £1 spent – has major political backing, with both Chancellor Rachel Reeves and Prime Minister Keir Starmer as well as local Labour MPs voicing their support in recent weeks.

The Government has not currently committed to offering any financial support but Mr Coppard has expressed hope the Chancellor’s backing can help “change the picture” for the project.

In a post on her Facebook page about progress with efforts to reopen the airport, Doncaster Mayor Ros Jones said: “We are currently in discussion with UK Government around a number of areas, including regaining our airspace, plans around the Investment Zone and of course around potential additional funding.”

She added: “I am pleased that our partners Munich Airport International gave interviews last week where they said that they are ‘confident’ it will be financially viable. Doncaster Airport will be a regional asset, driving economic opportunity and prosperity across the North, but this is our airport, and Doncaster will lead the way.

“The amount of business interest is incredible, and we are continuing at pace to get our airport open in spring 2026.”

Earlier this week, Aviation Minister Mike Kane said civil servants would be “working tirelessly” to reopen DSA’s airspace.

He said: “This Government will work with City of Doncaster Council and the Mayor of South Yorkshire to support their efforts to reopen Doncaster Sheffield airport as a thriving regional airport.