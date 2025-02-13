Doncaster Sheffield Airport: Council granted £10m for development of South Yorkshire Airport City

Doncaster City Council has been granted £10m to support the ongoing development of South Yorkshire Airport City – the name for the project to reopen Doncaster Sheffield Airport.

The funding, from the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority, will be spent on essential operational costs such as rent, utilities, security, insurance and staffing.

This funding will help maintain the critical work needed to make a long-term investment decision by summer 2025 and ensure the project continues to move forward.

The funding will also allow the council to continue working on important preparations, such as strengthening the business case for the airport’s future.

Doncaster Sheffield Airport. Picture: Chris Etchells

In a statement on January 29, Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves confirmed the government’s support in developing South Yorkshire Airport City as a thriving regional hub.

The government’s backing aligns with the wider aspirations for economic growth in the region, and it is anticipated that the project could create more than 5,000 direct jobs, with 6,500 indirect jobs, and contribute £6.6 billion in value to the economy. The business case for the project boasts an impressive benefit-cost ratio of 9.1.

Fly Doncaster, set up by Doncaster Council, will be responsible for managing and operating aviation activities at the airport. However, it will be run independently of the council and work with an international airport operator.

