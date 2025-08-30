Doncaster Sheffield Airport: Economic benefits lower than billed - but new figure 'still being worked on'

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr Coppard and other South Yorkshire political leaders are set to take a decision on September 9 on whether to grant devolution funding to Doncaster Council to allow it to go ahead with a plan for the authority to reopen the airport via a council-owned company called Fly Doncaster.

Board papers in advance of the crunch meeting of the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority are due to be published next week.

Doncaster Council has previously claimed the airport's reopening would generate £9 for every £1 spent.

The future of Doncaster Sheffield Airport is to be determined in the coming days. Picture: Christopher Furlong/Getty

But in a speech to business leaders earlier this week, Mr Coppard said new analysis has found the figure will be lower.

He said: “We now know that the benefit-cost ratio of reopening DSA may be lower than we initially understood, but with the right conditions the project could still provide a strong economic and social benefit to South Yorkshire, and a decent return to taxpayers over the long-term.”

In a subsequent question and answer session at the event, Mr Coppard said of the benefit-cost issue: “Initially we thought that was nine-to-one. It is not that big. I've not seen any other projects that are nine-to-one.

“It is not that big but it is still more than one, so for every pound we are spending we are getting back more than £1 in terms of value to the local economy and that's great."

When asked after the event by The Yorkshire Post whether he is able to say what the new estimate is, Mr Coppard said: "No. We are still doing the work to understand exactly what that looks like.

"It is lower. But that's ok because absolutely we want to have an airport that contributes to the economy of South Yorkshire, of course we do. But it is also about creating those wider benefits to the whole of the region.

"That is one of the opportunities presented to us by the changes Rachel Reeves has made as Chancellor, the more strategic approach we are able to take when looking at some of those big projects and what the strategic benefit is to the future of the whole of South Yorkshire. That's why the benefit-cost ratio is not the only number in town."

Earlier this year, the Chancellor announced plans to change current ‘Green Book’ rules governing public investment decisions.

Updated rules are due to be published early next year, with changes including the introduction of “place-based business cases” while the revised Green Book will no longer endorse thresholds which stipulate that a project can only receive funding if it has a benefit-cost ratio above a certain value.

Ms Reeves said in January that changes to the Green Book will mean “investment in all regions is given a fair hearing by the Treasury” following years of concerns that the current rules make it harder for projects outside of London and the South-East to win backing.

In the same speech, she announced her support of plans to reopen Doncaster Sheffield Airport and said the Government would work with Mr Coppard and Doncaster Council “to support their efforts to recreate South Yorkshire Airport City as a thriving regional airport”.

It is intended that the reopening of the airport would be the catalyst for new homes and businesses in the area, creating thousands of jobs and Mr Coppard has expressed hopes that a neighbouring logistics park called Gateway East could become home to a “world-leading sustainable aviation hub”.

He said that if that ambition is realised, “the funds from business rate retention would offset a huge proportion of the costs of reopening DSA”.

A decision on whether to release devolution funding for the project was originally due at the start of this year but has been delayed for months so further analysis could be conducted after Mr Coppard was warned by his officers the plans could pose a “significant risk” to public finances.

The plan for the council to operate the airport itself has come about after original hopes that a private operator could reopen the site failed to come to fruition.

Mr Coppard said on Tuesday: “That material change has required us to undertake a new and deeper level of analysis, to satisfy the very significant demands of using public funding for a project of this nature and this scale.

“I have made, and will make, no apology for that approach; for doing the proper due diligence when being asked to potentially spend in excess of £150 million of public money, to make real a project that has the potential to be either a huge economic driver, or a significant drain on public funds.

“Whatever work we do now, there can of course be no guarantees either way. And yet the greater the scrutiny, the expertise and the work we can bring to bear now, the greater the likelihood of getting that decision right.”